Real Madrid mais perto de garantir renovação de dois 'pesos pesados'

Understand Eduardo Camavinga’s new deal at Real Madrid will be valid until June 2029 — and not 2028. Six year extension, salary improved and €1B release clause. ️ It’s all signed and sealed. pic.twitter.com/sTVqwXrqSG

️ Real Madrid have agreed terms of Fede Valverde new deal — contract now ready until June 2028.



€1B release clause confirmed, as called by @tjcope. Agreement done.



Valverde, Camavinga, Vinicius Jr and all the other announcements will be made soon. pic.twitter.com/KzjtbjuuL1