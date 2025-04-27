Motorista filma explosão em porto que fez dezenas de mortos no Irã

Um motorista registrou o momento da enorme explosão que ocorreu no porto de Shahid Rajaee, na manhã de sábado, próximo à cidade de Bandar Abbas, no Irã. A atualização mais recente, divulgada neste domingo, aponta pelo menos 18 mortos e 800 feridos.
A explosão quebrou as janelas de prédios comerciais nas proximidades e causou o desabamento do telhado de pelo menos um edifício.
Testemunhas afirmaram que a explosão aconteceu após um incêndio atingir "recipientes não selados" que armazenavam "materiais inflamáveis".
"O fogo está controlado, mas ainda não foi totalmente extinto", informou, na manhã deste domingo, um correspondente da televisão estatal que está no local.
O presidente iraniano, Massoud Pezeshkian, já solicitou a abertura de uma investigação para apurar as causas do desastre.
O porto de Shahid Rajaee é um importante centro comercial e industrial, cobrindo uma área superior a 2.400 hectares e com capacidade anual para movimentar mais de 88 milhões de toneladas de carga.
IRAN Sources report the explosion was caused by the mishandling of high-explosive fertilizer, ammonium nitrate, and sodium perchlorate—materials commonly used in solid rocket fuel—that had been shipped through the port of Bandar Abbas from China.
