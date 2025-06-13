Notícias ao Minuto
Procurar

Vídeos mostram ataque de Israel a instalações nucleares no Irã

O líder supremo do Irã, aiatolá Ali Khamenei, prometeu uma resposta imediata.

Vídeos mostram ataque de Israel a instalações nucleares no Irã

© Getty Images

Guilherme Bernardo
13/06/2025 05:15 ‧ há 3 horas por Guilherme Bernardo

Mundo

Vídeos

O Que Aconteceu?

Na madrugada de sexta-feira (13), noite de quinta-feira (12) no horário de Brasília, as Forças de Defesa de Israel bombardearam infraestruturas nucleares no Irã, em um ataque que intensificou as tensões entre os dois países. Segundo a TV estatal iraniana, o chefe da Guarda Revolucionária, Hossein Salami, e o chefe das Forças Armadas, Mohammad Bagheri, foram mortos nos ataques, juntamente com dois cientistas nucleares. O líder supremo do Irã, aiatolá Ali Khamenei, prometeu uma resposta imediata.

 

Várias imagens do ataque no Irã já circulam nas redes sociais, e podem ser vistas abaixo:

 

 

 

 

Leia Também: Israel ataca instalações nucleares do Irã e mata os 2 principais líderes

Partilhe a notícia

Recomendados para você