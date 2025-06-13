Vídeos mostram ataque de Israel a instalações nucleares no Irã

© Getty Images

O Que Aconteceu?



Na madrugada de sexta-feira (13), noite de quinta-feira (12) no horário de Brasília, as Forças de Defesa de Israel bombardearam infraestruturas nucleares no Irã, em um ataque que intensificou as tensões entre os dois países. Segundo a TV estatal iraniana, o chefe da Guarda Revolucionária, Hossein Salami, e o chefe das Forças Armadas, Mohammad Bagheri, foram mortos nos ataques, juntamente com dois cientistas nucleares. O líder supremo do Irã, aiatolá Ali Khamenei, prometeu uma resposta imediata.

Várias imagens do ataque no Irã já circulam nas redes sociais, e podem ser vistas abaixo:

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran targeting the country’s nuclear program and killing three of the nation’s security chiefs. The attack prompted fears that long-simmering tensions between the heavily armed rivals were spiraling into war. https://t.co/yqRbQAmgdx pic.twitter.com/0L5cgbQGVx — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 13, 2025

The moment of the devastating attack on Iran's underground nuclear facilities – Al-Arabiya.



Meanwhile, Trump declared that the US would defend Israel if Iran responded. pic.twitter.com/bFoTXbxC1z — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) June 13, 2025

