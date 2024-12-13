'Astro Bot' conquista título de Jogo do Ano no The Game Awards

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - "Astro Bot", da Sony, foi eleito o jogo do ano pelo The Game Awards 2024 na madrugada desta sexta-feira (13). O prêmio é considerado o Oscar dos games e premia títulos de gêneros variados.

No game, exclusivo do PlayStation 5, o protagonista tem a missão de resgatar companheiros de viagem e pedaços de sua nave espacial, atacada por um alienígena e que caiu em um planeta deserto. A nave tem o formato de um PS5 e as partes são componentes do console.

O The Game Awards, apresentado por Geoff Keighley anualmente em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, comemora dez anos.

"Astro Bot", desenvolvido pelo estúdio japonês Team Asobi, venceu também como melhor jogo de ação/aventura, melhor direção e melhor jogo para a família. O game é uma homenagem aos 30 anos do Playstation, com referências a várias sagas da história do console.

O game superou rivais como "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth", "Metaphor: ReFantazio", "Balatro", "Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree" e "Black Myth Wukong".

Veja abaixo a lista de vencedores.

JOGO DO ANO

"Astro Bot" (VENCEDOR)

"Balatro"

"Black Myth: Wukong"

"Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree"

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

"Metaphor: ReFantazio"

MELHOR NARRATIVA

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

"Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth"

"Metaphor: ReFantanzio" (VENCEDOR)

"Senua's Saga: Hellblade II"

"Silent Hill 2"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

"Astro Bot" (VENCEDOR)

"Balatro"

"Black Myth: Wukong"

"Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree"

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

"Metaphor: ReFantazio"

VOZ DOS JOGADORES

"Black Myth: Wukong" (VENCEDOR)

"Genshin Impact"

"Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree"

"Wuthering Waves"

"Zenless Zone Zero"

MELHOR MULTIPLAYER

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

"Helldivers 2" (VENCEDOR)

"Super Mario Party Jamboree"

"Tekken 8

"Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2"

MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTE/CORRIDA

"F1 24"

"EA Sports FC 25" (VENCEDOR)

"NBA 2K25"

"Top Spin 2K25"

"WWE 2K24"

MELHOR JOGO DE SIMULAÇÃO/ESTRATÉGIA

"Age of Mythology: Retold"

"Frostpunk 2" (VENCEDOR)

"Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess"

"Manor Lords"

"Unicorn Overlord"

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO AVENTURA

"Astro Bot" (VENCEDOR)

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown"

"Silent Hill 2"

"Star Wars Outlaws"

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom"

MELHOR JOGO PARA A FAMÍLIA

"Astro Bot" (VENCEDOR)

"Princess Peach: Showtime!"

"Super Mario Party Jamboree"

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom"

"The Plucky Squire"

MELHOR ADAPTAÇÃO

"Arcane"

"'Fallout" (VENCEDOR)

"Knuckles"

"Like a Dragon: Yakuza"

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft"

MELHOR GAME EM ATUALIZAÇÃO

"Destiny 2"

"Diablo IV'"

"Final Fantasy XIV"

"Fortnite"

"Helldivers 2" (VENCEDOR)

JOGO MAIS ANTECIPADO

"Death Stranding 2: On the beach"

"Ghost of Yotei"

"Grand theft auto 6" (VENCEDOR)

"Metroid Prime 4: Beyond"

"Monster Hunter Wilds"

MELHOR JOGO DE LUTA

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO"

"Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising"

"Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics"

"MultiVersus"

"Tekken 8" (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR SUPORTE À COMUNIDADE

"Baldur's Gate 3" (VENCEDOR)

"Final Fantasy XIV"

"Fortnite"

"Helldivers 2"

"No Man's Sky"

MELHOR JOGO INDEPENDENTE

"Animal Well"

"Balatro" (VENCEDOR)

"Lorelei and the Laser Eyes"

"Neva"

"UFO 50"MELHOR TRILHA E MÚSICA

"Astro Bot"

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" (VENCEDOR)

"Metaphor: ReFantazio"

"Silent Hill 2"

"Stellar Blade"GAMES FOR IMPACT

"Closer the distance'"

"Indika"

"Neva" (VENCEDOR)

"Life is strange: Doule exposure"

"Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2"

"Tales of Kenzera: Zau"

MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO

"Astro Bot"

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

"Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" (VENCEDOR)

"Silent Hill 2"

MELHOR JOGO PARA DISPOSITIVOS MÓVEIS

"AFK Journey"

'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket"

"Wuthering Waves"

"Zenless Zone Zero"

MELHOR JOGO DE REALIDADE VIRTUAL/REALIDADE AUMENTADA

"Arizona Sunshine Remake"

"Asgard's Wrath 2"

"Batman: Arkham Shadow" (VENCEDOR)

"Metal: Hellsinger VR"

"Metro Awakening"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

"Astro Bot"

"Black Myth: Wukong"

"Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree"

"Metaphor: ReFantazio" (VENCEDOR)

"Neva"

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO

Briana White ("Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth")

Hannah Telle ("Life is Strange: Double Exposure")

Humberly Gonzalez ("Star Wars Outlaws")

Like Roberts ("Silent Hill 2")

Melina Juergens ("Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2") (VENCEDOR)

CRIADOR DE CONTEÚDO DO ANO

CaseOh (VENCEDOR)

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTS

"Counter-Strike 2"

"Dota 2"

"League of Legends" (VENCEDOR)

"Mobile Legends: Bang Bang"

"Valorant"

MELHOR TIME DE ESPORTS

Bilibili Gaming ("League of Legends")

Gen.G ("League of Legends")

NAVI ("Counter-Strike")

T1 ("League of Legends") (VENCEDOR)

Team Liquid ("Dota 2")

INOVAÇÃO EM ACESSIBILIDADE

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

"Diablo 4"

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard"

"Prince of Persia: The lost crown" (VENCEDOR)

"Star Wars Outlaws"

