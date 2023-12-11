Globo de Ouro indica 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' e 'Succession'
Veja a lista completa de indicados!
©
NL Beeld
Cultura Premiação
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.
Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
*MELHOR FILME - DRAMA
"Oppenheimer"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Past Lives"
"The Zone of Interest"
"Anatomy of a Fall"
MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
"Air"
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"May December"
"Poor Things"
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Suzume"
"Wish"
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Fallen Leaves"
"Io Capitano"
"Past Lives"
"Society of the Snow"
"The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"
Yorgos Lanthimos - "Poor Things"
Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer"
Martin Scorsese - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Celine Song - "Past Lives"
MELHOR ATRIZ - DRAMA
Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan - "Maestro"
Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall"
Annette Bening - "Nyad"
Greta Lee - "Past Lives"
Cailee Spaeny - "Priscilla"
MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Natalie Portman, "May December"
Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Nicolas Cage - "Dream Scenario"
Timothée Chalamet - "Wonka"
Matt Damon - "Air"
Paul Giamatti - "The Holdovers"
Joaquin Phoenix - "Beau Is Afraid"
Jeffrey Wright - "American Fiction"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Emily Blunt - "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks - "The Color Purple"
Jodie Foster - "Nyad"
Julianne Moore - "May December"
Rosamund Pike - "Saltburn"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "The Holdovers"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Willem Dafoe - "Poor Things"
Robert DeNiro - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. - "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling - "Barbie"
Charles Melton - "May December"
Mark Ruffalo - "Poor Things"
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
"Barbie" - "What Was I Made For?"
"Barbie" - "I'm Just Ken"
"Barbie" - "Dance the Night"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" - "Peaches"
"She Came To Me" - "Addicted to Romance"
"Rustin" - "Road to Freedom"
MELHOR ROTEIRO
"Barbie" - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara
"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan
"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
"Past Lives" - Celine Song
"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
SÉRIES
MELHOR SÉRIE - DRAMA
"1923"
"The Crown"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
"Succession"
MELHOR ATRIZ - DRAMA
Helen Mirren - "1932"
Bella Ramsay - "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell - "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook - "Succession"
Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"
Emma Stone - "The Curse"
MELHOR ATOR - DRAMA
Brian Cox - "Succession"
Kieran Culkin - "Succession"
Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal - "The Last of Us"
Jeremy Strong - "Succession"
Dominic West - "The Crown"
MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear"
Natasha Lyonne - "Poker Face"
Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
"Beef" (Netflix)
"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)
"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)
"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)
"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)
"Fargo" (FX)
MELHOR ATRIZ - MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
Riley Keough - "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Brie Larson - "Lessons in Chemistry"
Elizabeth Olsen - "Love and Death"
Juno Temple - "Fargo"
Rachel Weisz - "Dead Ringers"
Ali Wong - "Beef"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"
Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"
James Marsden - "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear"
Alan Ruck - "Succession"
Alexander Skarsgård - "Succession"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"
Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"
James Marsden - "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear"
Alan Ruck - "Succession"
Alexander Skarsgård - "Succession"
