Globo de Ouro indica 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' e 'Succession'

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.

Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.

Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:

*MELHOR FILME - DRAMA

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Air"

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Poor Things"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Suzume"

"Wish"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Fallen Leaves"

"Io Capitano"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos - "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese - "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song - "Past Lives"

MELHOR ATRIZ - DRAMA

Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan - "Maestro"

Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall"

Annette Bening - "Nyad"

Greta Lee - "Past Lives"

Cailee Spaeny - "Priscilla"

MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage - "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet - "Wonka"

Matt Damon - "Air"

Paul Giamatti - "The Holdovers"

Joaquin Phoenix - "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright - "American Fiction"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Emily Blunt - "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks - "The Color Purple"

Jodie Foster - "Nyad"

Julianne Moore - "May December"

Rosamund Pike - "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "The Holdovers"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Willem Dafoe - "Poor Things"

Robert DeNiro - "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. - "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling - "Barbie"

Charles Melton - "May December"

Mark Ruffalo - "Poor Things"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

"Barbie" - "What Was I Made For?"

"Barbie" - "I'm Just Ken"

"Barbie" - "Dance the Night"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" - "Peaches"

"She Came To Me" - "Addicted to Romance"

"Rustin" - "Road to Freedom"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

"Barbie" - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

SÉRIES

MELHOR SÉRIE - DRAMA

"1923"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

MELHOR ATRIZ - DRAMA

Helen Mirren - "1932"

Bella Ramsay - "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell - "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"

Emma Stone - "The Curse"

MELHOR ATOR - DRAMA

Brian Cox - "Succession"

Kieran Culkin - "Succession"

Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal - "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Dominic West - "The Crown"

MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne - "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

"Beef" (Netflix)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)

"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)

"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

"Fargo" (FX)

MELHOR ATRIZ - MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

Riley Keough - "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson - "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen - "Love and Death"

Juno Temple - "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz - "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong - "Beef"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"

James Marsden - "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear"

Alan Ruck - "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård - "Succession"

