Brasil fica fora dos pré-indicados ao Oscar 2024, que tem 'Barbie' e 'Oppenheimer'
Foram divulgados os pré-indicados a dez categorias
© Getty Images
Cultura Premiação
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunciou listas de pré-indicados de dez categorias de sua 96ª edição. A lista final deve der divulgada em 23 de janeiro do próximo ano.
Foram divulgados os pré-indicados a dez categorias -melhor documentário, melhor curta em documentário, melhor curta, melhor curta animado, melhor canção original, melhor mixagem sonora, melhor trilha sonora, melhor filme internacional, melhor maquiagem e cabelo e melhores efeitos visuais.
O Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de "Retratos Fantasmas", de Kleber Mendonça Filho, que não aparece entre os nomes selecionados.
Veja a lista.
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
- "American Symphony"
- "Apolonia, Apolonia"
- "Beyond Utopia"
- "Bobi Wine: The People's President"
- "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy"
- "The Eternal Memory"
- "Four Daughters"
- "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project"
- "In the Rearview"
- "Stamped from the Beginning"
- "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"
- "A Still Small Voice"
- "32 Sounds"
- "To Kill a Tiger"
- "20 Days in Mariupol"
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM
- "The ABCs of Book Banning"
- "The Barber of Little Rock"
- "Bear"
- "Between Earth & Sky"
- "Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"
- "Camp Courage"
- "Deciding Vote"
- "How We Get Free"
- "If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis"
- "Island in Between"
- "The Last Repair Shop"
- "Last Song from Kabul"
- "Nai Nai & Wài Pó"
- "Oasis"
- "Wings of Dust"
MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL
- Armênia, "Amerikatsi"
- Butão, "The Monk and the Gun"
- Dinamarca, "The Promised Land"
- Finlândia, "Fallen Leaves"
- França, "The Taste of Things"
- Alemanha, "The Teachers' Lounge"
- Islândia, "Godland"
- Itália, "Io Capitano"
- Japão, "Perfect Days"
- México, "Totem"
- Marrocos, "The Mother of All Lies"
- Espanha, "Society of the Snow"
- Tunísia, "Four Daughters"
- Ucrânia, "20 Days in Mariupol"
- Reino Unido, "The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E CABELO
- "Beau tem Medo"
- "Ferrari"
- "Golda"
- "Assassinos da Lua das Flores"
- "A Última Viagem de Demeter"
- "Maestro"
- "Napoleão"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Pobres Criaturas"
- "A Sociedade da neve"
MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM
- "Barbie"
- "The Creator"
- "Ferrari"
- "The Killer"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Napoleon" "Oppenheimer"
- "The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
- "American Fiction"
- "American Symphony"
- "Barbie"
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "The Color Purple"
- "Elemental"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
- "Saltburn"
- "Society of the Snow"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
- "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"
- "Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" from "Asteroid City"
- "Dance The Night" from "Barbie"
- "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"
- "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"
- "Keep It Movin'" from "The Color Purple"
- "Superpower (I)" from "The Color Purple"
- "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"
- "High Life" from "Flora and Son"
- "Meet In The Middle" from "Flora and Son"
- "Can't Catch Me Now" from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
- "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Quiet Eyes" from "Past Lives"
- "Road To Freedom" from "Rustin"
- "Am I Dreaming" from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM ANIMAÇÃO
- "Boom"
- "Eeva"
- "Humo (Smoke)"
- "I'm Hip"
- "A Kind of Testament"
- "Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)"
- "Letter to a Pig"
- "Ninety-Five Senses"
- "Once upon a Studio"
- "Our Uniform"
- "Pachyderme"
- "Pete"
- "27"
- "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"
- "Wild Summon"
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM
- "The After"
- "The Anne Frank Gift Shop"
- "An Avocado Pit"
- "Bienvenidos a Los Angeles"
- "Dead Cat"
- "Good Boy"
- "Invincible"
- "Invisible Border"
- "Knight of Fortune"
- "The One Note Man"
- "Red, White and Blue"
- "The Shepherd"
- "Strange Way of Life"
- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
- "The Creator"
- "Godzilla Minus One"
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Napoleon"
- "Poor Things"
- "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire"
- "Society of the Snow"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Mais lidas
- Última hora
- Dia
- Semana
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
brasil Rio Grande do Sul
Criança de 7 anos sobrevive após cair em bueiro e ser arrastada por água
-
6
-
7
justica Violência
Médico é encontrado carbonizado em casa no RJ; suspeito é preso
-
8
fama Reality Show
-
9
politica Ministro
Julgamento sobre aborto não será pautado no curto prazo, diz Barroso
-
10